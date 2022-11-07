Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,477 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,477 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,111 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $380,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN opened at $58.82 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.50.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,184.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,987. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

