Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 153,642 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.4 %

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

PFE opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.