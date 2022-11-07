SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. SM Energy had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE SM opened at $46.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 4.56.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at SM Energy

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SM Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 371,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 122,541 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

