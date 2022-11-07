Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,530 ($17.69) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($16.67) to GBX 1,243 ($14.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($17.81) to GBX 1,400 ($16.19) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.34) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($20.81) to GBX 1,400 ($16.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,408.60 ($16.29).

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,048 ($12.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,138.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,031.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,128.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 959.20 ($11.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,379.60 ($15.95).

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Erik Engstrom bought 332 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($11.68) per share, with a total value of £3,353.20 ($3,876.98).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

