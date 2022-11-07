Smooth Love Potion Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $147.79 million and approximately $31.13 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,683,203,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,683,284,792 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

