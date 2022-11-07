Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 284,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 46,550,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at $30,746,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,746,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,384,512 shares of company stock worth $11,473,984.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

