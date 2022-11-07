Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 284,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 46,550,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.
Snap Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
