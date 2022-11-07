SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at TD Securities

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SNCAF stock remained flat at $17.63 during trading hours on Monday. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

