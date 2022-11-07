SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE SNC traded up C$0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting C$23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 297,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,758. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$21.27 and a 12 month high of C$35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 140.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.48.

Insider Transactions at SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Young purchased 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.48 per share, with a total value of C$626,475.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$983,676.60.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

