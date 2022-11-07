SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $355.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $353.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $219.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,497 shares of company stock worth $7,361,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,555,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

