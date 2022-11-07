SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.62 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.23-$0.25 EPS.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,537. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

