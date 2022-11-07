SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,591 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 159,782 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,731 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,839. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38.

