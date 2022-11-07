SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 40,839 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average daily volume of 29,564 put options.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.57. 140,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,527. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.