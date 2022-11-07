SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,397 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.7% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.83% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $94,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 434,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 284,904 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 78,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 98,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

