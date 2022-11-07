SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) is Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 7.0% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.33. 189,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,617,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

