SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,474,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $104.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.44. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.83 and a twelve month high of $187.00.

