Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires 31,803 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 164.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,803 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Altria Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 134,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 239,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 467.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

MO traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.93. 100,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,874,826. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

