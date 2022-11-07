Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys 693 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 2.0% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Aptiv worth $22,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,971,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,495,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after purchasing an additional 560,869 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Aptiv by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,960,000 after purchasing an additional 509,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $97.30. 69,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,880. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $179.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Bank of America decreased their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

