Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Invests $580,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $171.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,479. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $266.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.27.
