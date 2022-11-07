Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 697,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.5% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Comcast by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 629,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,595,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.