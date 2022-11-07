Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Berry Global Group worth $18,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

