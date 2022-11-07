Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 3,869 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.11. 141,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,034. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.07.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

