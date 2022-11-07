Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,151. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MMM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.86. The stock had a trading volume of 59,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

