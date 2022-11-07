Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 143,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 312,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after buying an additional 42,801 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 556,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,652,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 122,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 68,339 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.79. 417,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,582,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.