Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Sprott Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPOXF – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $33.70. Approximately 55,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 52,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70.
About Sprott
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
