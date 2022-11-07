SSR Mining (SSRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SSRM opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,271. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $264,531. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

