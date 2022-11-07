Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the coffee company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Starbucks has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 63.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 8.5 %

SBUX opened at $91.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.04.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.