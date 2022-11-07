Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $89.85. The stock had a trading volume of 232,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,776. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.80. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

