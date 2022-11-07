Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

