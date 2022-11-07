Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 118,121 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Starbucks worth $112,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.4 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

