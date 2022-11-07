State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 139.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,486,000 after purchasing an additional 568,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana Price Performance

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.89.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $552.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $503.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

