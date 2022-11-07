State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 5,700 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,277 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

NYSE:PXD opened at $255.06 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

