State of Michigan Retirement System Has $20.44 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Dividend Announcement

SO opened at $64.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.