State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,830 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 99.5% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 185,219 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,456,000 after buying an additional 92,391 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 40.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.86.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

EOG stock opened at $142.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

