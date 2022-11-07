State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $18.90 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 296,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $18,901,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Price Performance
Shares of General Electric stock opened at $81.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
