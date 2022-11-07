State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $22,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,459,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,422,000 after purchasing an additional 225,386 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,306,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.