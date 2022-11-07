Stephanie Coyles Purchases 300 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,000.
Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting C$59.72. 1,430,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,593. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$52.97 and a 1 year high of C$74.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.21%.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
