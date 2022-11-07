Stephanie Coyles Purchases 300 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,000.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting C$59.72. 1,430,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,593. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$52.97 and a 1 year high of C$74.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.23.

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.