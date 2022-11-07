Stephens Cuts Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Price Target to $5.00

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YELL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yellow from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Vertical Research cut shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Yellow Price Performance

Shares of YELL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,337. Yellow has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $163.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yellow Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Yellow by 31.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yellow by 103.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Yellow by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 97,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

