Stephens Cuts Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Price Target to $5.00

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.73% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YELL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yellow from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Vertical Research cut shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
Yellow Price Performance
Shares of YELL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,337. Yellow has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $163.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yellow Company Profile
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yellow (YELL)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.