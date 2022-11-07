StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

FRBK opened at $2.73 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $174.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

About Republic First Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

