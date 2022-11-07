StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Calithera Biosciences to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright raised Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CALA opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $1.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $81,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.