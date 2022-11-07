StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ORN opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.71. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 399,467 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Orion Group by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204,322 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

