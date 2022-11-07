StockNews.com Lowers Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) to Buy

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.71. 1,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,191. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.08 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

In other news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,125. Insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 563,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,645 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

