StockNews.com Upgrades Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $95.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,470 shares of company stock worth $63,808,063 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

