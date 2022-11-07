STP Price Tops $0.0428 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market cap of $74.74 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

