Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.52

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 21% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $74.59 million and $5.10 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.18 or 0.07434035 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001938 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00084290 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00032579 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00065667 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001917 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014464 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024567 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,808,823 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars.
