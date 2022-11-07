Suku (SUKU) Hits Market Cap of $11.15 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Suku has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and $5.85 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Suku

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

