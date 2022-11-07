Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 111,705 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 153.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 70,622 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

