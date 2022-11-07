Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,997 shares during the period. Supernus Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 398,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,228,275.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,583,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,228,275.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 724,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,583,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,963. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

