Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Purchased by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,270 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SGRY. Cowen dropped their target price on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.44.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $25.44. 19,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,641. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91.

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.