SuRo Capital (SSSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SuRo Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

SuRo Capital stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 50.30 and a quick ratio of 50.30. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuRo Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 74.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSSS. JMP Securities cut their price target on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered SuRo Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barrington Research cut their price target on SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on SuRo Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

