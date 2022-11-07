SushiSwap Price Tops $1.89 (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00009124 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $241.09 million and $160.37 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

